N-Power: 5 million applied for Batch C enrollment- Minister

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4:01 pm


Sadiya-Umar-Farouq

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says no fewer than five million candidates have applied for the N-Power programme.

The Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Mrs Halima Oyelade.

She said that the registration which commenced on June 26 was to end on July 26 but was extended by two weeks.

“A total of 5,042,001 Nigerian youths have applied as at the end of the registration.

“Due diligence will be applied during the next stages of the selection to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled.

“The Ministry will ensure that the applicants as well as the general public, are fully informed on the progress of the scheme,” she said.

According to Farouq, the N-Power programme is aimed at providing the Nigerian youths with opportunities to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

She further stressed that it would also go a long way in assisting the country towards the post COVID-19 economic recovery.

The minister added that women and persons with disability will be given priority during the selection.

“The Ministry remain committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next 10 years.

“However, the N-power Programme is one of the platforms that can assist in the realisation of that vision,” she said.

