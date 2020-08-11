Pensioners beg Wike to pay 4 years pension arrears, gratuities

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:10 am


Wike

Some pensioners in Rivers are begging Governor Nyesom Wike to pay their four years pension arrears and gratuities.
The pensioners said payment of the arrears pension and gratuity areas will help to change their pitiable living conditions, in a statement by Mr Lucky Ati, their spokesman.
They noted that some of the pensioners have not received any form of payment from the state government since 2015 despite repeated demands.
“We have written several letters to Gov. Nyesom Wike to no avail,” the pensioners fumed in a letter made available to newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.
They blamed the immediate past administration of the state for their plight.
“The administration preceding Wike enacted the contributory pension without preparations and plans for smooth take off; this has caused us untold hardship and even deaths,” they said.
The group, however, thanked Wike for repealing the pension law, but pleaded with him to come to their aid by paying the arrears.
