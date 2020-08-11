PHOTOS: Passing out parade of Amotekun Corps in Ondo

PHOTOS: Passing out parade of Amotekun Corps in Ondo

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 6:14 pm


Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday was at the passing out parade of Pioneer #Amotekun corps officers in Ondo State. According to the Governor, the corps made up of young men and women have gone through intensive training and will be complimenting the efforts of the security agencies in addressing our security challenges in Ondo State. See more pictures from the parade below. 

 

 

