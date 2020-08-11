Police parade alleged killers of traditional ruler, NIS officer, others in Nasarawa

According to him, the suspected killers of the village head were arrested from a drinking joint in Nasarawa town where they were having fun.
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:27 am
Longe said, “The command wants to assert unequivocally that the security of lives and property of every law-abiding citizen remains its priority and will not shy away from this constitutional duty.
“In the light of this, we want to reassure the public of our avowed commitment to the realisation of this objective.
“The police also wants to appreciate members of the public, traditional rulers and other security agencies for their support and cooperation, which impacted positively on the police achievements in recent times.” (
What do you think?