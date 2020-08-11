Police parade alleged killers of traditional ruler, NIS officer, others in Nasarawa

Police parade alleged killers of traditional ruler, NIS officer, others in Nasarawa

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:27 am


The suspects

The Police Command in Nasarawa State paraded alleged killers of the village head of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mr Amos Obere, on July 31.

The murder suspects were among the 27 persons paraded over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping by Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state on Monday in Lafia.
The Police Commission said the suspects were arrested from different locations across the state within the last two weeks.

According to him, the suspected killers  of the village head were arrested from a drinking joint in Nasarawa town where they were having fun.

He said the suspects also confessed to kidnapping some commuters in Loko village, who were travelling from Otukpo in Benue state to Abuja.

The CP said that the suspects behind the killing of a Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Salisu Usman-Maku and his sister, Sa’datu Usman-Maku, in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area, were also in police net.

Others in Police custody according to CP are the alleged kidnappers of Bishop Joseph Masin, state chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

 He said that Seven firearms and several rounds of live ammunition as well as a vehicle were recovered from the criminal suspects during the various operations.

Longe said, “The command wants to assert unequivocally that the security of lives and property of every law-abiding citizen remains its priority and will not shy away from this constitutional duty.

“In the light of this, we want to reassure the public of our avowed commitment to the realisation of this objective.

“The police also wants to appreciate members of the public, traditional rulers and other security agencies for their support and cooperation, which impacted positively on the police achievements in recent times.” (

