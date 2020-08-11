President Duterte offers self for trial of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

President Duterte offers self for trial of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 1:36 pm


President Duterte of Philipines

The Philippines said on Tuesday it was ready to work with Russia in testing and producing a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Russian scientists.

Russia hopes to start mass production of its vaccine in October, and has offered to supply the Philippines or to team up with local firms to manufacture it in the country.

According to government statement, the Philippines stands ready to work with Russia on clinical trials, vaccine supply and production, and other areas deemed practicable by relevant Philippines and Russian agencies to address this global health emergency.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte, said when the vaccine arrived, I would like to to be the first person to be experimented upon.

“If it is good for me, then it is good for everyone.”

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,987 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total caseload to 139,538.

The death toll rose to 2,312 with 19 more deaths.

More than half of the total coronavirus infections were from the capital region of Metro Manila, which has been placed under lockdown alongside the four surrounding provinces until further notice.

The lockdown was imposed after health care workers appealed to the government to recalibrate its response, warning that the country was losing the battle against Covid-19.

However, amid calls by some to extend the new lockdown until the end of the month, Duterte said he could no longer stop people from going out to work.
“I don’t have any money to give to them,” he said.

The government has warned that the local economy, which suffered its worst contraction on record in the second quarter, would deteriorate further if the lockdown were extended.(dpa/NAN)

