Wike sacks notorious Rivers Task force, special assistant

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 9:56 pm


Wike

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt
Governor Nyesom Wike has sacked sacked controversial Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.
The Task force has gained notoriety over the abuse of human rights, illegal arrests and assault on members of the public which have led to loss of lives in some instance.

The sacking of the Task force was announced by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications on Tuesday.

He added that with the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor Wike in charge of the Task force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule has also been relieved of his appointment.

“Members of the Task force are hereby directed to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4p.m tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The Statement further said that “They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and Identity Cards.

“Government will reconstitute the Task force after proper orientation and training.”
