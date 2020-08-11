Wike yet to receive N78bn refund from FG – Commissioner

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:15 pm


Rivers State Government has denied claims that it has received N78 billion refund from the Federal Government.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, made the clarification on Tuesday in a Radio Programme.
Pastor Nsirim explained that there is a huge difference between approval and release of funds.
“As at today, the Rivers State Government is yet to receive the N78 billion. There is so much misconception out there. There is a difference between approval  and release of funds.
“When the money is released  it cannot be a secret because in government circles such an Information cannot be hidden.
“Let me state categorically that if the  money is received today, it will be made public. So, this idea of peddling propaganda that the money has been received by mischief makers is quite unfortunate,” he stated.
He also used the opportunity to clear the air on the questions being asked in several quarters over what the State Government needs more loans for when it has N78 billion, saying, “you cannot plan with what you do not have.”
The Commissioner also assured Rivers people that when the refund is finally received, the State Government would use it judiciously for the benefit of the people.
“If the refund is received they can always count on Governor Nyesom Wike to use it  judiciously to increase the infrastructural development of the State.
