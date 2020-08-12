Ahead Councils polls, Bauchi govt dissolves LGA executives

Ahead Councils polls, Bauchi govt dissolves LGA executives

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:15 pm


Governor Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government on Wednesday dissolved the caretaker committee chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) has scheduled local government elections for Sep. 17, in the state.

A statement by Mohammmed Baba, the Secretary to the State Government, said the dissolution was with immediate effect and aimed at providing a level playing ground for contestants.

He added that the dissolution was in compliance with guidelines issued by the State Independent Electoral Commission, “for the provision of 30 days’ notice by all candidates, who wish to participate in the election.”

Baba said that in this respect,  the state governor, Bala Mohammed has approved the dissolution of all the chairmen with immediate effect.

The SSG directed all the outgoing chairmen to hand over to their councils’ Heads of Administration.

He quoted the governor as commending the outgoing chairmen for their meritorious service and wishing them well in their future endeavours.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Sharia court sentences man to death by stoning for rape in Kano
    12 mins ago

    Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu takes campaigns to Etsako West, Central
    3 hours ago

    EFCC steps as Customs intercepts $890,000 from 2 Lebanese
    3 hours ago

    Controversial book revealing rift between Princes William and Harry out
    4 hours ago

    Covid-19: Kogi ag. CJ to decongest police cells
    5 hours ago

    Water scarcity hits Lokoja
    8 hours ago

    Lagos Citizens Deserve More Federal Representation – Sanwo-Olu
    8 hours ago

    Today in History/Photo: Why Nwafor Orizu Became Senate President