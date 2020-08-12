Court imposes N20m fine each on 3 pirates convicted for hijacking of vessel

Court imposes N20m fine each on 3 pirates convicted for hijacking of vessel

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:32 am


Justice

The Federal High Court (FHC) Port Harcourt on Tuesday ordered three of the nine accused persons accused of hijacking an Equatorial Guinea flagged vessel, MV ELOBEY VI off Equatorial Guinea coast to pay N10 million on each of the counts two leveled against them.
The accused were convicted under the new Anti-Piracy Act 2019, according to a statement released by Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to the statement, Justice Ishaq Sani summarily convicted Binaebi Johnson, Daniel Lemmar and Ghane Gordon on Counts 1 and 2.

“During the proceedings, Binaebi Johnson, Daniel Lemmar and Ghane Gordon pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2 and not guilty to counts 3 – 5 while the remaining 6 accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

“Accordingly, the prosecutor applied to the court to withdraw the charges on which the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

“The prayer was granted and the accused persons were discharged on counts 3 – 5,” he said.

Dahun said during the hearing, the prosecution filed an amended charge dated Aug. 7.

He added that the court refused to grant bail to the other accused persons who pleaded not guilty because they  may not make themselves available to stand trial if granted bail.

“Consequently, the court arraigned the accused persons on the amended charges.

Dahun recalled that the Nigerian Navy had arrested Binaebi Johnson, Daniel Lemmar, Ghane Gordon, Hassan Hakeem, Gregory Smith, Ofem Uket, John Mark, Chidi Amadi and Eze Amadi who were suspected to be members of the kidnapping syndicate that hijacked the vessel.

He said that it was reported that the kidnappers demanded for a 2 million dollars ransom out of which 200,000 dollars ransom was eventually paid.

Dahun said after their arrest by the Nigerian Navy, the suspects were arraigned before the FHC, Port Harcourt on July 23 on a 7 count charge to which all the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

“As a result, the counsel to the accused persons made an application for bail pending conclusion of the trial.

“Accordingly, the matter was adjourned to Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for ruling on the bail application and commencement of the trial,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    British economy plunges into recession after record second-quarter fall
    50 mins ago

    Amotekun: Akeredolu calls for more investment in security
    1 hour ago

    Oil prices bolstered by bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks
    2 hours ago

    Terrorists in Northeast now reduced to ‘mere scavengers’, Buhari insists
    2 hours ago

    Trump’s campaign feasts on Harris’ past criticisms of Biden
    3 hours ago

    A New Academy Now Available for all Africa’s MSMEs in Nigeria  
    3 hours ago

    Sanusi Goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor
    10 hours ago

    Buhari’s 774,000 jobs programme, an ‘absolute scam,’ says Rivers Govt