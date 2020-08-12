Covid-19: Kogi ag. CJ to decongest police cells

The Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusuyi, has restated the commitment of the judiciary to partner with the Police and other security agencies to accelerate dispensation of justice, even as he has promised to set machinery in motion to decongest Police cells and correctional centers in the state.

Justice Olusuyi stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police , CP Ayuba Ede in his office in lokoja on Wednesday.

The CJ urged the Police not to detain suspects more than necessary, saying that the COVID-19 lockdown has worsened the situation of suspects in the police cells across the state.

He explained that he was in the Police Headquarters as a follow up to the earlier visit to his office by the Deputy Commissoner of Police who laid complaints about the congestion of the Police Custody following the refusal of Nigerian Correctional Centres to accept the awaiting trial suspects.

He restated the commitment of the Judiciary to continue to partner with the police and other security agencies in the state.

“We are here to identify with your tasks of maintaing law and order in this difficult time. We have come to see how you have been coping with the new challenges the command is facing to combat crimes,” the CJ said.

He advised the police not to keep suspects in their cell facilities beyond legal bounds , advising the police to collaborate with the magistrate’ courts for quick dispensation of cases.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ede, while leading the Acting Chief Judge on inspection of cells at the command headquarter, and A Division assured the suspects of the speedy trial of their cases as soon as possible.