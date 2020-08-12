Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu takes campaigns to Etsako West, Central

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:22 pm


Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressives Congress (APC)  candidate in the Edo 2020 Governorship election has taken his campaign to Etsako.

The APC candidate rolled out the developmental plans contained in his SIMPLE Agenda manifesto to the people in Etsako West and Etsako Central Local Government councils of the state.

Speaking at Ekperi and Auchi in Etsako West  and Etsako central councils, respectively, Ize-Iyamu applauded the people for their warm reception.

He promised the people that his government would be different from the present administration of the state in terms of performance.

The governorship candidate pledged to pursue his SIMPLE Agenda to build on the legacies of the former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu also promised to provide jobs for Edo youths and empower women with micro credit to boost their businesses.

He added that he would provide lasting solution to the flood and security problems in the councils.

At Ekperi, Adams Oshiomhole who was on the campaign train, recalled some of his achievements in the Local Government Area such as the road linking Ekperi to Anegbette.

He said he had promised four years ago that Gov. Godwin Obaseki, now of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would construct more roads in the spirit of continuity noting that the governor had failed to do so.

At Auchi, Oshiomhole told the people  that the APC choice of  Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu as running mate was a better choice for Edo people.

“We can restore good governance and not use propaganda to deceive the people,” Oshiomole said.

