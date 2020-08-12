EFCC steps as Customs intercepts $890,000 from 2 Lebanese

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation of two Lebanese: Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, who were arrested by officers of the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for attempting to smuggle a total sum of $890,000 USD( Eight Hundred and Ninety Thousand United States Dollars) out of Nigeria, through the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC for further investigation.

Speaking while handing over the two suspects, A.B Mohammed Olayinka, Customs Area Controller, disclosed that Khali with Passport Number LR152975 (Republic of Lebanon) was arrested with $670,000USD (Six Hundred and Seventy Thousand Dollars ) while Mohammed with Passport Number LR0356598 (Republic of Lebanon) had $220,000USD (Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars)

They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon.

He further disclosed that the money recovered from the suspects, which they failed to declare to Customs, has been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch, for safe keeping.

Principal Detective Superintendent Macaulay Olayinka, who received the suspects on behalf of the Zonal Head, thanked officers of the Customs Area Command for the synergy that exist between the Command and the EFCC.

He assured that investigation will commence in earnest, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is

concluded.