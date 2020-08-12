FEC honours 2 late ex-ministers as Ministry of Finance, others make presentations

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Olumide served as Federal Commissioner for Transport and Federal Commissioner for Works under the administrations of former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Murtala Muhammed respectively.

Late Momah was also former Minister of Science and Technology, under the late Sani Abacha’s regime.

NAN reports that the Ministries of Environment, Mines and Steel Development as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations during the virtual meeting being coordinated from the State House, Abuja.

NAN observed that seven cabinet members including Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Mines and Steel Development, Sen. Olamilekan Adegbite and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, joined President Buhari at the Council Chamber for the meeting.

Others at the chamber are the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the two Ministers of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire and Adeleke Mamora as well as the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Muhammed Mahmoud.

NAN reports that the remaining ministers and the Head of Service of the Federation are participating online from their respective offices in Abuja.