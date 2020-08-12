Just in: Geoffrey Onyeama recovers from COVID-19 after 3 weeks

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced that he has recovered from COVID-19.

The Minister, a member of President Task Force on COVID-19 had on 19 July announced that he was going on isolation after his test for the virus came back positive.

Onyeama said he took the test, the fourth one he has taken, at the first sign of a throat irritation.

But the Minister announced on twitter on Wednesday morning that his latest test has come out positive after three weeks in isolation.