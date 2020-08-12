Just in: Geoffrey Onyeama recovers from COVID-19 after 3 weeks

Just in: Geoffrey Onyeama recovers from COVID-19 after 3 weeks

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 10:17 am


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced that he has recovered from COVID-19.
The Minister, a member of President Task Force on COVID-19 had on 19 July announced that he was going on isolation after his test for the virus came back positive.
Onyeama said he took the test, the fourth one he has taken, at the first sign of a throat irritation.
But the Minister announced on twitter on Wednesday morning that his latest test has come out positive after three weeks in isolation. 
“By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” the Minister said on his twitter handle on Wednesday morning.  
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Magu: FCMB clarifies N573m ‘deposit’ to Prophet Omale’s account
    37 mins ago

    Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe – Health Minister
    58 mins ago

    We’re not probing Osinbajo over school feeding programme- Reps
    2 hours ago

    British economy plunges into recession after record second-quarter fall
    3 hours ago

    Amotekun: Akeredolu calls for more investment in security
    3 hours ago

    Oil prices bolstered by bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks
    3 hours ago

    Court imposes N20m fine each on 3 pirates convicted for hijacking of vessel
    4 hours ago

    Terrorists in Northeast now reduced to ‘mere scavengers’, Buhari insists