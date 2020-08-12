Just in: Geoffrey Onyeama recovers from COVID-19 after 3 weeks

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced that he has recovered from COVID-19.
The Minister, a member of President Task Force on COVID-19 had on 19 July announced that he was going on isolation after his test for the virus came back positive.
Onyeama said he took the test, the fourth one he has taken, at the first sign of a throat irritation.
But the Minister announced on twitter on Wednesday morning that his latest test has come out positive after three weeks in isolation.
“By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” the Minister said on his twitter handle on Wednesday morning.
