My wife frequently beats me – Divorce-seeking husband tells court

My wife frequently beats me – Divorce-seeking husband tells court

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:16 pm


An electronic trader, Gbade Olaniyi, on Wednesday petitioned an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolved his seven year-old marriage to wife, Olubunmi, because she frequently beats him.

Testifying, Olaniyi said:”my wife has emasculated me. She has sent my friends and family away.

“Anytime we have minor misunderstanding, she gives me dirty slaps. In fact, she slapped me on Sunday Aug. 2, 10 days ago and tore my skin with her fingernails.

“She said she did it because I did not tell her where I went when she asked me. She has neglected her role as a wife because she leaves home for days and even months for no reason,” he said.

Olubunmi consented to the divorce prayer.

“My lord, my husband has turned me into pauper. Our children don’t even have good clothes to wear.

“I sometimes leave the home because he never took care of me during pregnancy.

“I slapped him because he sleeps with a certain young girl named Shukurat in our house and the secret leaked to me.

“I got to know when Shukurat’s aunt attacked him in my presence. I also have evidence of the love messages and credit cards sent by my husband to the girl and how they have been going to the hotel together,” Olubunmi explained.

Chief Henry Agbaje, the court’s President, held that the evidence provided by the two were not sufficient enough and therefore requested them to furnish the court with more.

He also ordered them to bring their relatives and adjourned the case until Aug. 19 for judgment.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    U.S. has lost position of global order guarantor – German NGO
    43 mins ago

    Anti-piracy war: Nigeria secures premier conviction under SPOMO ACT
    58 mins ago

    COVID-19: Russia plans to vaccinate medical staff within 2 weeks
    1 hour ago

    Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha
    2 hours ago

    FEC honours 2 late ex-ministers as Ministry of Finance, others make presentations
    2 hours ago

    Magu: FCMB clarifies N573m ‘deposit’ to Prophet Omale’s account
    3 hours ago

    Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe – Health Minister
    3 hours ago

    We’re not probing Osinbajo over school feeding programme- Reps