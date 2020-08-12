Oil prices bolstered by bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks

Oil prices bolstered by bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:41 am


3D printed oil barrels and percentage symbols are seen in front of dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 25, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts had expected.

This bolsters hopes that fuel demand in the world’s biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $44.65 a barrel by 0206 GMT, after falling around one per cent on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate oil was up nine cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $41.70 a barrel, having dropped 0.8 per cent in the previous session.

“Oil prices are rising as the crude demand outlook improves,’’ said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The American Petroleum Institute said, on Tuesday, that crude stocks fell by four million barrels last week, more than analysts’ expectations of a 2.9 million-barrel draw.

Official government data is due on Wednesday

Still, growing uncertainty over a stalemate in Washington in talks for a stimulus package to support recovery from the deepest impact of the pandemic may weigh on prices looking ahead. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    British economy plunges into recession after record second-quarter fall
    50 mins ago

    Amotekun: Akeredolu calls for more investment in security
    1 hour ago

    Court imposes N20m fine each on 3 pirates convicted for hijacking of vessel
    2 hours ago

    Terrorists in Northeast now reduced to ‘mere scavengers’, Buhari insists
    2 hours ago

    Trump’s campaign feasts on Harris’ past criticisms of Biden
    3 hours ago

    A New Academy Now Available for all Africa’s MSMEs in Nigeria  
    3 hours ago

    Sanusi Goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor
    10 hours ago

    Buhari’s 774,000 jobs programme, an ‘absolute scam,’ says Rivers Govt