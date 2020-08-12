Sanusi Goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 6:33 am


Sanusi

 

 

Immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, will from October this year, start a fellowship program at the prestigious Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

The Management Committee of the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, recently approved Sanusi’s request for a Visiting Fellowship (Academic Visitor) at the Centre for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Oxford University’s African Studies Centre is one of the world’s leading Centres of African Studies. The Centre has trained graduate students who are now holding important positions in different spheres of social, economic and political life in Africa and the rest of the world. With strengths in the Social Sciences and the Humanities, the Centre enjoys a reputation for high quality, relevant research that plays a leading role in academic debates as well as public policy.

The Centre notes that Sanusi who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),intends to use the period of his affiliation to write a book around the theme: ‘Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.’This will be based on his experience as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and as a banker and public intellectual.

Sanusi, an economist and banker served as the Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014. The Banker magazine recognised him as the 2010 Central Bank Governor of the Year, for his reforms and leading a radical anti-corruption campaign in the sector, the first of its kind during the financial crisis. He is widely recognised for pacifying the overtly corrupt banking industry and his contribution to a risk management culture in Nigerian banking.

 

