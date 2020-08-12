Terrorists in Northeast now reduced to ‘mere scavengers’, Buhari insists

The was one of the assertions made by the President at his virtual meeting with governors coordinated from the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said in a statement in Abuja.

The President also expressed concern that in spite of the fact that borders with neighbouring countries had been shut, bandits and terrorists continued to have access to small weapons.

“These terrorists are in the localities. How is it that they are not short of small arms?” he queried the security and intelligence chiefs.

He said: “We have said enough on the need for them to rejig their operations. I am glad that there is better synergy and cooperation which are very important.

”I have directed the Service Chiefs to meet among themselves in-between the National Security Council meetings.

”The services have resources; yes, they need more, and mobility, and are doing their best, but there is a need for better gathering and interpretation of intelligence. Our intelligence-gathering must be improved.”

The President informed the governors of the imminent shipment of military weapons and aircraft from Jordan, China and the United States.

He, therefore, asked for patience on the part of the public because the new weapons and aircraft must be manned by trained fighters and pilots who must first receive appropriate training.

Buhari also expressed satisfaction with the level of support from neighbouring countries in the war against terrorism.

“They are cooperating with us. On Boko Haram, we are making progress with Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon,” he said.

He, however, restated that intelligence-gathering must improved to be able to track small arms in the Northwest, North Central and Northeast States.

The President also expressed satisfaction with the level of Naval activity in the Gulf of Guinea, using newly-acquired equipment.

The president, however, demanded that hard-to-reach areas of Lake Chad where Boko Haram terrorists have found new havens, as well as the forests now inhabited by bandits, must be accessed and rid of nefarious elements.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has spoken about their study of the forests and their potential danger to security. We must make sure we follow the bandits and terrorists, but there must not be deforestation in view of the climate situation,” said Buhari.