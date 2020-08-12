Terrorists in Northeast now reduced to ‘mere scavengers’, Buhari insists

Terrorists in Northeast now reduced to ‘mere scavengers’, Buhari insists

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:09 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday dispelled assumptions that the terrorists in the Northeast had far more weapons and money than the federal government, stressing that what is left of them are “mere scavengers desperate for food, raiding shops and markets, and killing innocent persons in the process.”

The was one of the assertions made by the President at his virtual meeting with governors coordinated from the State House, Abuja on Tuesday,  Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said in a statement in Abuja.

The President also expressed concern that in spite of the fact that borders with neighbouring countries had been shut, bandits and terrorists continued to have access to small weapons.

“These terrorists are in the localities. How is it that they are not short of small arms?” he queried the security and intelligence chiefs.

He said: “We have said enough on the need for them to rejig their operations. I am glad that there is better synergy and cooperation which are very important.

”I have directed the Service Chiefs to meet among themselves in-between the National Security Council meetings.

”The services have resources; yes, they need more, and mobility, and are doing their best, but there is a need for better gathering and interpretation of intelligence. Our intelligence-gathering must be improved.”

The President informed the governors of the imminent shipment of military weapons and aircraft from Jordan, China and the United States.

He, therefore, asked for patience on the part of the public because the new weapons and aircraft must be manned by trained fighters and pilots who must first receive appropriate training.

Buhari also expressed satisfaction with the level of support from neighbouring countries in the war against terrorism.

“They are cooperating with us. On Boko Haram, we are making progress with Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon,” he said.

He, however, restated that intelligence-gathering must improved to be able to track small arms in the Northwest, North Central and Northeast States.

The President also expressed satisfaction with the level of Naval activity in the Gulf of Guinea, using newly-acquired equipment.

The president, however, demanded that hard-to-reach areas of Lake Chad where Boko Haram terrorists have found new havens, as well as the forests now inhabited by bandits, must be accessed and rid of nefarious elements.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has spoken about their study of the forests and their potential danger to security. We must make sure we follow the bandits and terrorists, but there must not be deforestation in view of the climate situation,” said Buhari.

and State Governors on Tuesday ended their meeting on the state of the nation’s security with call for a joint strategy to bring various conflicts to an end within time limits.

They also called on field commanders to take measures to protect civilian communities as a confidence-building mechanism between the military and those communities.

According to the statement, the president and the governors believed that ”when the trust that has been lost between both parties is re-established, there would be improved cooperation in intelligence-gathering and sharing.”

The presidential aide revealed that the meeting also agreed that poverty and youth unemployment were at the root of the nationwide security challenges, and needed to be addressed with greater vigour by all tiers of government.

Shehu said the meeting also focused on the country’s security policies and approaches in tackling the internal security challenges with a charge that intelligence-gathering and sharing must be optimised.

In their submissions anchored by their Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, the governors highlighted the problems of poverty, unemployment, trust deficit between the military and civilian populations and the inflow of small arms into the country.

The governors also pointed to the problem of coordination among military and security chiefs and played up their own security roles which included one billion dollars they allowed the President to withdraw from the Excess Crude Account for weapons procurement two years ago.

They, therefore, urged the President to consider a “bail out” for security for the States in view of the enormity of the resources they now expend in support of the military and the police.

The three-hour meeting was attended by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, heads of defence, security and intelligence agencies, and members of the Security Committee of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum represented by one governor from each of the six geo-political zones.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    British economy plunges into recession after record second-quarter fall
    50 mins ago

    Amotekun: Akeredolu calls for more investment in security
    1 hour ago

    Oil prices bolstered by bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks
    1 hour ago

    Court imposes N20m fine each on 3 pirates convicted for hijacking of vessel
    2 hours ago

    Trump’s campaign feasts on Harris’ past criticisms of Biden
    3 hours ago

    A New Academy Now Available for all Africa’s MSMEs in Nigeria  
    3 hours ago

    Sanusi Goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor
    10 hours ago

    Buhari’s 774,000 jobs programme, an ‘absolute scam,’ says Rivers Govt