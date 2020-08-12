U.S. has lost position of global order guarantor – German NGO

U.S. has lost position of global order guarantor – German NGO

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:16 pm


US President Donald Trump

The U.S. has completely lost the role of guarantor of international order by withdrawing from major multilateral agreements, Detlef Dzembritzki, the Head of the UN Association of Germany Non-governmental Organisation (DGVN) said on Wednesday.

Germany’s Faces of Peace initiative, an NGO said that the organisation studies Germany’s policy in the UN.

“The role of the U.S. as a model and guarantor of international order is now completely lost, because the U.S. increasingly withdraws from multilateral agreements and parts of the UN system,” Dzembritzki said.

Commenting on the current health crisis, the DGVN head said that the populist administrations of the U.S. and Brazil are “putting the health of their populations at risk and silence the disease.”

“Such governments are not part of the solution to our global problems, they are part of the problem. Populist and nationalist trends always reach a deadlock.

“They are unable to resolve today’s multiple cross-border crises and are already failing in their own country,” Dzembritzki added.

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. has pulled out of a range of agreements, including the Paris climate deal, the Iran nuclear accord, the Soviet-U.S. Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is now the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the U.S.

With the treaty set to expire in February 2021, Trump is actively touting a new trilateral arms control initiative that would include China, even though the latter ruled out joining such talks. (Sputnik/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Anti-piracy war: Nigeria secures premier conviction under SPOMO ACT
    58 mins ago

    COVID-19: Russia plans to vaccinate medical staff within 2 weeks
    1 hour ago

    Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha
    1 hour ago

    My wife frequently beats me – Divorce-seeking husband tells court
    2 hours ago

    FEC honours 2 late ex-ministers as Ministry of Finance, others make presentations
    2 hours ago

    Magu: FCMB clarifies N573m ‘deposit’ to Prophet Omale’s account
    3 hours ago

    Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe – Health Minister
    3 hours ago

    We’re not probing Osinbajo over school feeding programme- Reps