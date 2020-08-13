5 kidnap suspects arrested in Kogi

5 kidnap suspects arrested in Kogi

Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:07 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Police in Lokoja have arrested five people believed to be behind recent kidnappings in Kogi and the neighbouring states.

The arrest of the suspects was confirmed in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday by the state police command.

The statement, signed by the command’s Spokesman, DSP William Aya, said that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to the statement, the arrest of the suspects was made possible due to the crime prevention and control strategies recently adopted by the command.

“The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off that some criminal elements were sighted in a place negotiating on how to purchase arms and ammunition in preparation for a kidnapping operation.

” The police team promptly swung into action and arrested the suspects,” the statement said.

The statement said that the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Gov. Diri sends 24 names of commissioner -nominees to Bayelsa Assembly (full list) 
    53 mins ago

    Edo Gov’ship: Oshiomhole’s traditional ruler endorses Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    Kogi community Leader tasks government, individuals on youth empowerment
    2 hours ago

    Ogun governor appoints new board chairpersons, aides
    2 hours ago

    I worked for Oshiomhole for 8 years without receiving a dime – Obaseki
    2 hours ago

    Miyetti Allah alleged killing of 68 herdsmen in Kebbi
    2 hours ago

    Ex-Plateau PDP Chairman, 3 others docked for theft of items worth of N135,000
    5 hours ago

    Why we suspended 20 Education Secretaries – Bauchi Commissioner