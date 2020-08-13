Anambra monarchs protest suspension, say “nothing warrants it”

The monarchs stated this at a joint press conference addressed by Chief Chioke Nwankwo, the Igwe of Nawfia, in Abuja .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the traditional rulers were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly travelling out of the state without government’s approval.

The 12 monarchs had travelled to Abuja for an “official engagement”.

A letter announcing the suspension of the 12 traditional rulers for one year, was signed by Mr Greg Obi, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

It said that the action was taken because they travelled outside the state “without government’s approval”.

But Nwankwo, at the press conference, said that the monarchs travelled to Abuia to thank P resident Mohammadu Buhari for the good things he had been doing for the South-East Zone.

“The visit was to thank Buhari for the appointment of notable Igbo sons and daughters into important positions since he became President.

“Is this an offence? The Second Niger bridge had been presented as an impossible task by previous administrations, but it is now becoming a reality under his watch as it is nearing completion. We appreciated him for this.