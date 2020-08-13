Disregard news of my removal – Unilag VC

Ogundipe disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

”The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) Management has been drawn to a notice to the general public on the removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, dated Aug. 12 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to council.

”It states that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been removed from office with immediate effect.

”The purported removal is an illegality and cannot stand as it is in clear violation of the University of Lagos Act as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003.

”Therefore, members of the University of Lagos community and the general public are advised to disregard the information as contained in the notice.

”Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe remains the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigera (NAN) reports that Ogundipe’s purported

removal was contained in a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Oladejo Azeez.

The lingering faceoff between Ogundipe and the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin, worsened on Wednesday as the council announced the removal of Ogundipe from office .

The announcement came after a meeting it held in Abuja.

It was gathered that 12 members of the council were present at the meeting and seven voted for Ogundipe’s emoval, four voted against it and one voted that he be placed on suspension.