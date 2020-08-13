Edo Gov’ship: Oshiomhole’s traditional ruler endorses Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

The traditional ruler of Adams Oshiomhole’ community (Uzairue in Etsako west local government area,) has endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki Godwin Obaseki for a second term.

The Monarch, Ogieneni of Uzairue, His Royal Majesty Kadiri Imonikhe Omogbae (IV), gave his endorsement on Thursday, when the PDP candidate and his running mate, Philip Shaibu, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace.

He said that they cannot afford to suffer another humiliating defeat after the former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was removed from office.

According to him, “Based on what you have done in the past four years, we will vote for you…You know that you are my son. We lost one of our sons before; we cannot afford to lose again.

“I promise that Uzairue will give you 100 per cent votes. Your good deeds will speak for you. All you need is prayers. Whatever you want, you will get it.

“The prescribed authority of Uzairue Kingdom who offered prayers,” he said.

The Uzairue Monarch conferred on Governor Godwin Obaseki, the chieftaincy title of ‘Onosorena (The man God has crowned) and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, the title of Oshiozekhae (God chooses king) of of the Kingdom.

Responding, Governor Godwin Obasekiz urged the traditional rulers in the locality to prevail on their subject to give peace a chance ahead of the election.

He urged the monarchs to help him to thank his deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu for his unparalleled support to his government and loyalty, describing him as a warrior.

“Help me to thank my deputy for his unparalleled loyalty and support. He is a warrior who has displayed the true values of Uzairue people.