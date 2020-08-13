Gov. Diri sends 24 names of commissioner -nominees to Bayelsa Assembly (full list) 

….Six former Governor Seriake Dickson’s Commissioners included.

…Dickson commended Governor Diri for consulting widely and picking party loyalists

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

Governor Duoye Diri on Thursday sends 24 names to the Bayelsa House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

About six loyalists of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson made the list of Commissioner-nominees.

The cabinet list is coming exactly six months after Diri was sworn in as governor following the Supreme Court’s verdict which disqualified the governor-elect, David Lyon.

According to the list forwarded to the State House of Assembly and read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the House, Mr Owudogu Kozigena, the Commissioner nominees are expected to appear before the House on Tuesday 18 August 2020 screening.

In the summary, three of the nominees are from Brass Local Government Area; three from Ekeremor LGA; two from Diri’s LGA of Kolokuma/Opokuma and three from Nembe LGA; three from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA.

Also, three persons are nominated from former Governor Seriake Dickson’s council of Sagbama; four people nominated from Southern Ijaw LGA and three persons from Yenagoa LGA.

Expectedly,the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has commended Governor Duoye Diri for consulting widely before forwarding 24 Commissioner nominees the state House of Assembly for confirmation. Chief Dickson spoke while reacting to the list of commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House of Assembly on Tuesday by Governor Diri for legislative approval in a statement by his Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei. The former Governor commendation just as political observers of Bayelsa politics claim that at least Six of his notable loyalists made the list. Dickson commended party faithfuls and stakeholders for their support and show of understanding during the various consultative meetings that preceded the emergence of the list of commissioner nominees. The former Governor pleaded with the stakeholders to exercise more understanding and patient with the governor on the first set of cabinet appointments made so far. He explained that it was only logical and expected that not all party supporters and stakeholders would be affected in the first set of appointments. He stressed further that appointments may not come as expected in the face of the precarious economic situation occasioned by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, especially the dwindling federal allocation to the state. He commended Governor Diri for adhering to the ethos of party cohesion by considering very popular House of Assembly candidates who were brazenly rigged out in the last election. The former Governor said that it was his policy as a former Governor to avoid interference in the government but to render general advice and support to him and his team where necessary. He added that it was a commendable development that those who made the list were members of the party who toiled for its success in the last election. “With the way the Governor has consulted with party leaders to make this first set of appointments, I have no doubt that more appointments which would cover most people who worked would be made within the limits of resources available to him. “Party leaders should also note that with the government emphasis on reconciliation, any other person even outside the party could be brought in in consonance with his policy on reconciliation which I support. We should join in the task to build one great and united Bayelsa.

See full list of nominees below: