I worked for Oshiomhole for 8 years without receiving a dime – Obaseki

Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:53 pm
By Jethro Ibileke
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that he worked for his predecessor in office, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo state for eight years without receiving a dime.
Apana ward 10 which he described as “special” is the ward of former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
“Ward 10 is a special ward. This election is special. It will show who is in charge of politics in Edo state.
“For all my eight years in government, you know what I did for Comrade Oshiomhole. He said it with his mouth.
“I supported him to be the Governor. I raised for him. I worked for him and Edo state for eight years without receiving a dime.
“On September 19, 2020, use your Permanent Voter cards (PVCs) to pepper them,” he said.
