I worked for Oshiomhole for 8 years without receiving a dime – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that he worked for his predecessor in office, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo state for eight years without receiving a dime.

The PDP governorship candidate in Edo September 19 governorship election who was the Chief of Staff to the former governor stated this Thursday during his ward-to-ward campaign to ward 10, Apana, in Etsako west local government area of the state.

He added that that the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state would determine who controls the power house of politics in the state.

Apana ward 10 which he described as “special” is the ward of former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Ward 10 is a special ward. This election is special. It will show who is in charge of politics in Edo state.

“For all my eight years in government, you know what I did for Comrade Oshiomhole. He said it with his mouth.

“I supported him to be the Governor. I raised for him. I worked for him and Edo state for eight years without receiving a dime.

“On September 19, 2020, use your Permanent Voter cards (PVCs) to pepper them,” he said.