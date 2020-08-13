Ikwunado/Ikokwu 4: Dismissed police officers plead not guilty

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Dismissed police officers of the now infamous E-crack squad of Rivers Police Command who were accused of torturing late Chima Ikwunado, a Port Harcourt based auto technician to death have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Policemen also pleaded not guilty to the allegation that they torture four other persons they arrested alongside Ikwunado, popularly known as Ikokwu four.

The four dismissed police officers – Ayogu Fidelis, Eke Chibuzor, Egbunefu Felix and Rose Georgewill pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder, torture, conspiracy and unlawful infliction of injuries.

But the trial of the case which was officially taken over by the Rivers State Government on Thursday was stalled as the defense counsel insist on seeing the proof of evidence of service and all documents needed as evidence which were not found in the originating summon.

The trial Judge, Justice Florence Fiberesima in her ruling, ordered the Prosecution counsel to make available all the necessary materials it would rely upon in the matter to the defence counsels before the next adjourned date.

He ordered the remand of the suspects at the cell of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad while he adjourned trial to 20th of October, 2020.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Counsel to the 1st and 4th defendant, David Abuo, and counsel to the 3rd defendant Allen Nwakanma explained that they did not allow the trial to go on due to their demand for evidences and clear copy of prove of service.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh, promised to make available all the required material to the defence counsels as directed by the court.