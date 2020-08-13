Miyetti Allah alleged killing of 68 herdsmen in Kebbi

Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:37 pm


The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged Kebbi Government and security agencies to investigate alleged extrajudicial killing of 68 herdsmen in four local government areas of the state.

Alhaji Othman Ngelzarma, National Secretary of the association made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Ngelzarma alleged that the victims were killed by local vigilantes, known as Dakarkari “Yan Sakai, in Zuru, Sakaba, Fakai and Danko/Wasagu local government areas between April 29 to Aug. 11.

“This dastardly act which started on April 29th continued unabated and no one is being arrested or being held accountable for these killings,” he said.

He listed locations where the killings took place as Technical College Zuru, Danko, Maga, Ribah, Joli, Kadurga, Marafa, Kanya, Unashi and Ayyu.

Ngelzarma said MACBAN was worried by the silence and in-action of the traditional institution, local and state governments to deal with the lawlessness.

The MACBAN national secretary said that the association had directed its Kebbi chapter to ensure that all families affected by the killings, exercise restraint and allow the law to take its course.

“As a responsible and law abiding association we will not allow the situation to further deteriorate because we always believe two wrongs do not make a right,” he added.

Efforts to get the reaction of Kebbi Government and the police were unsuccessful.

