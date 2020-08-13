Nigeria reports zero death, 453 new cases of COVID-19

Thursday, August 13, 2020 8:21 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported zero death and 453 new cases from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The health agency said that the new cases pushed the nations infection total to 47,743 in the country.

According to it, as of Aug. 12, 2020, 453 new confirmed cases and no death were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that, till date, 47,743 cases have been confirmed, 33,943 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 453 new cases were reported from 16 states- Lagos (113), FCT (72), Plateau (59), Enugu (55), Kaduna (38), Ondo (32), Osun (26), Ebonyi (20), Ogun (9), Delta (8), Borno (7), Akwa Ibom (6), Oyo (5), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and Ekiti (1).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  from the NCDC  statistics, eight states including Lagos, FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Kano, Rivers and Ogun are majorly responsible for over 70 per cent of the cases recorded in Nigeria.

Nigerians are advised  not to be tired in complying with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines from the NCDC.

“Wearing face masks could prevent nearly 75,000 COVID-19 deaths in Africa.

“Over 600 coronavirus deaths could be prevented in Nigeria if people adhere to non-pharmaceutical preventive measures,” it stated.

