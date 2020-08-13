Ogun governor appoints new board chairpersons, aides

Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:10 pm


Dapo Abiodun addressing reporters in Iperu, Ogun State

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has named more chairpersons and members of Boards and Commissions of government agencies, as well as six Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, stated that the appointees, just like in the earlier phases, were drawn across membership of all political parties, in consonance with the administration’s policy of promoting inclusiveness, merit and experience, in its quest to building a peaceful and more prosperous future for citizens of the State.

It noted that the Governor had repeatedly promised a wholesome approach to governance and stressed his resolve to appoint people from diverse experience and backgrounds as political appointees towards re-engineering the State, to ensure poverty alleviation and wealth creation among the people.

According to the statement, Ogun State Television (OGTV) has Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye as its Chairman; Ogun State Printing Corporation would be chaired by Mr. Sola Otesile, while the State Water Corporation has Hon. Fatai Sowemimo, as its Chairman.

Those appointed as SSAs were; Adesina Popoola, Seyi Odumuyiwa, Bode Edun, Rufai Abidemi, Segun Ojolowo and Afeez Balogun.

Governor Abiodun in the statement charged the appointees to be forward thinking in the discharge of the onerous task of moving the State to the next level, saying, “the Building Our Future Together is more than a mantra, it is a policy thrust that we will leave no stone unturned to actualize. Our inclusiveness is deliberate because together, we will achieve more and at a faster pace”.

