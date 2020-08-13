Ogundipe stays removed, Soyombo now new UNILAG V.C- Registrar

Ogundipe stays removed, Soyombo now new UNILAG V.C- Registrar

Thursday, August 13, 2020 8:16 am


University of Lagos

The University of Lagos Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladejo Azeez, has reacted to a document circulating under the hand and signature of the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS. The letter purports to deny his removal by the Governing Council of University at its Emergency Meeting of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Azeez wrote:
“For the avoidance of doubt, I am in my capacity as Registrar and Secretary to Council the only custodian of the minutes of Council and the authorizing officer on behalf of Council to issue official statements pertaining to all Council Affairs.

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe removed as VC

Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former Vice Chancellor. The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the Governing Council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.
I also wish to use the opportunity to inform members of the public that Council at the said meeting duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos as Vice Chancellor of the University in an Acting Capacity.”

Letter signed by the UNILAG Registrar

The above is a reaction to a news story on Wednesday, quoting from a statement that Ogundipe had not been removed:

“The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) Management has been drawn to a notice to the general public on the removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, dated Aug. 12 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to council.

“It states that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been removed from office with immediate effect.

“The purported removal is an illegality and cannot stand as it is in clear violation of the University of Lagos Act as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003.

“Therefore, members of the University of Lagos community and the general public are advised to disregard the information as contained in the notice.

“Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe remains the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos,” he said.

