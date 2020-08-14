684 evacuees test positive for COVID-19 — PTF

This was revealed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the PTF, Mr Boss Mustapha, at the daily briefing of the Task Force on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 684 evacuees were part of 13,844 evacuees tested from the 14,906 persons evacuated so far.

“It may interest you to note that of the 14,906 evacuees received during this COVID-19 pandemic, close to 80 per cent are youths for which we are glad that only 684 tested positive to the Coronavirus out of the 13,844 so far tested.

“In the coming days, we hope to receive more evacuees from different parts of the world,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, the SGF also noted that for the report of August 12, 2020; Nigeria recorded no death from COVID-19 complications.

Speaking on the fewer numbers of confirmed cases in the last two weeks, the PTF chairman noted that as Nigeria have done before, fewer numbers of confirmed cases had been recorded in the last two weeks.

” This should never be misconstrued as victory over the virus. There is still a serious battle to be fought ahead of us as a people and as a country. It is, important, therefore, that we continue to build on our successes and not do anything to detract from them.

“Our Risk Communication and Community Engagement messaging and consultations have been intensified, to drive the level of awareness and compliance to the wider population, using media and platforms that are most effective generally and specifically.

“We wish to appeal to all Nigerians to exercise caution and restraint at all times,” he said.

Speaking on Nigeria’s preparation for vaccine, the SGF explained that “globally, the world continues to pursue the search for a vaccine with over 1000 trials ongoing and different claims of levels of success.

“We note particularly, the announcement by the President of Russia on the breakthrough in the development of a vaccine even as we study the developments.

“Fighting the pandemic successfully will take a global effort and Nigeria will not be left out whenever and where ever progress is made. However, the health and safety of Nigerians will always remain our priority in the pursuit for a solution.

“For us in Nigeria, we shall remain focused on propagating the use of proven avoidance methods to break the transmission of the virus and effective case management to care for and treat infected persons,” he said.

On the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Mustapha said: “The ravaging effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy should provide more compelling reasons for us all to leave no stone unturned in fighting this pandemic.

“This week, the United Kingdom will be going into a recession after its economy suffered a slump in growth by a record 20 per cent in the second quarter.

“I wish to remind all Nigerians that ahead of such occurrence, our government has put in place an Economic Sustainability Plan backed by a stimulus package in the sum of N2.6 trillion to boost local economies, production and for all sizes of businesses including small family businesses.

“I therefore urge our businesses to take advantage of the stimulus package to revive and/or boost their businesses. We cannot afford to let our economy slide,” he added.