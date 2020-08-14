Censors board seizes, destroys illicit films worth N3.5bn in 3 years – DG

Censors board seizes, destroys illicit films worth N3.5bn in 3 years – DG

Friday, August 14, 2020 11:13 am


File: Censors Board Officials during a raid at Wuse market in Abuja

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has seized and destroyed pornographic and other unapproved films and video works worth N3.5 billion in three years.

Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO of the NFVCB, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday on the sidelines of  the  NFVCB’s Stakeholders Forum holding from Aug. 11 to 14 in Asaba, Delta.

Thomas said that the items were seized from markets across the country during raid by the board officers, adding that their destruction will serve as deterrent.

He explained that the items seized included production equipment, DVDs, CD copies of multiple-in-one films and other uncensored foreign and local films, as well as pornographic materials.

“Over the past three years, we have confiscated and destroyed over N3.5 billion worth of unapproved film and video works across the country.

“In a single seizure, supported by the Nigeria Customs Service, we intercepted and seized empty CDS worth over N500 million, earmarked for illegal video duplication.

“Industry players lost billions of naira to adulterated, smuggled and unclassified works through unlicensed agents and distributors, which ultimately denies the government its statutory revenues.

“No doubt, the activities of these individuals or groups have negative impacts on the society, demoralise stakeholders and tend to discourage potential investors,” he said.

Thomas attributed the success in these operations to the unrelenting activities of the NFVCB task force, a body constituted to champion the raid of illegal film outlets across the country.

He noted that the collaboration of the police had speed up the arrest and prosecution of marketers and distributors of illicit films and video works.

He however, urged filmmakers to ensure total compliant with the NFVCB regulations, adding that the board was organising series of media literacy programmes aimed at raising awareness of stakeholders in the film industry.

NAN reports Thomas also presented a report on the proposed National Policy on the release of films in Nigeria to industry stakeholders at the event.

According to him, the board had in June 2019 inaugurated an eight-man committee to develop guidelines for the release of films for distribution and exhibition in Nigeria.

He said the committee’s terms of reference was to develop a detailed and workable framework with clear process for the release of classified and approved films/video works for distribution in line with the NFVCB mandate.

Officials of the board, filmmaker’s investors and representatives of different guilds in Nollyood drawn from across the country were present at the event.

Representatives of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Movie Contents Owners, Producers and Distributors of Nigeria were in attendance.

Others present at the roundtable included the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPAN) and independent movie producers and actors.

