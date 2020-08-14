Customs officer, one other killed in clash with Saki indigenes in Oyo

Customs officer, one other killed in clash with Saki indigenes in Oyo

Friday, August 14, 2020 10:28 am


File: Nigeria Customs men

A customs officer and one other person were killed, on Thursday, when officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command, clashed with some residents of Saki in Oyo State.

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the clash started when customs officers allegedly chased a smuggler, believed to be an indigene, into the town.

The alleged smuggler was said to have died in the process.

NAN gathered that the death of the alleged smuggler made some Saki residents attack the customs office, leading to the death of an officer.

A vehicle belonging to the customs service was also burnt during the attack.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Oyo/Osun command of NCS, Mr Abdullah Lagos, confirmed the incident on Friday.

Lagos said that he was aware of the incident, but did not give further details.

“We heard about the incident but we are yet to know what really happened, but all our officers are safe.

“The mob burnt our Hilux van and another vehicle at our base in Saki,’’ he said.

Also confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the customs officer killed was a member of the Joint Task Force (JTF) and not in the customs patrol team as alleged.

Fadeyi, who said he had yet to have the details of the incident, added that the Area Commander of Saki had positioned men in strategic locations in a bid to forestall further disturbance in the community.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Military destroys ISWAP camp, kills several terrorists in Borno
    26 mins ago

    Vietnam registers to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
    39 mins ago

    Censors board seizes, destroys illicit films worth N3.5bn in 3 years – DG
    53 mins ago

    India’s COVID-19 death toll now world’s 4th highest
    1 hour ago

    Ebonyi Govt threatens to sack striking judiciary workers
    1 hour ago

    U.S. agency warns against toxic hand sanitisers
    2 hours ago

    Shocking! Sharia Council calls for execution of Lekwot, others to stop S/Kaduna killings
    2 hours ago

    US 2020: Why Kamala Harris is a wrong choice for Biden – Fela’s ex-lover, Sandra Izsadore