Ebonyi Govt threatens to sack striking judiciary workers

Ebonyi Govt threatens to sack striking judiciary workers

Friday, August 14, 2020 10:50 am


Governor David Umahi: 

Striking judicial in Ebonyi were ordered to return to work immediately by the state government on Friday or be prepared to loss their jobs.

Members of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN had embarked on the indefinite strike on Aug.13 over non-implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CJSS) by the state government.

The union had also refused to heed Gov. David Umahi’s threat in a recent state function that he will sack their members if they embarked on the strike.

But in a statement on Friday in Abakaliki, Dr Chamberlain Nwele, Ebonyi Head of Service, asked the JUSUN leadership to order their members to come back to work.

“JUSUN members in the state are therefore directed to return to work on Friday, Aug.14 or risk being dismissed from service.

“Attendance of judiciary staff will be taken by state government officials, to aid payment of August 2020 salary,” the statement read.

Nwele in the statement, noted that Gov. David Umahi considers the strike as an act of sabotage which the government will not tolerate.

“This is a period when other states of the federation are unable to pay workers’ salaries due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

“The Ebonyi Government has painstakingly ensured that salaries of workers are consistently paid.

“It therefore believes that agitation for salary increase at this time when the state‘s revenue is on steady decline is unpatriotic. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Military destroys ISWAP camp, kills several terrorists in Borno
    21 mins ago

    Vietnam registers to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
    34 mins ago

    Censors board seizes, destroys illicit films worth N3.5bn in 3 years – DG
    49 mins ago

    India’s COVID-19 death toll now world’s 4th highest
    1 hour ago

    U.S. agency warns against toxic hand sanitisers
    1 hour ago

    Customs officer, one other killed in clash with Saki indigenes in Oyo
    2 hours ago

    Shocking! Sharia Council calls for execution of Lekwot, others to stop S/Kaduna killings
    2 hours ago

    US 2020: Why Kamala Harris is a wrong choice for Biden – Fela’s ex-lover, Sandra Izsadore