Ebonyi Govt threatens to sack striking judiciary workers

Striking judicial in Ebonyi were ordered to return to work immediately by the state government on Friday or be prepared to loss their jobs.

Members of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN had embarked on the indefinite strike on Aug.13 over non-implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CJSS) by the state government.

The union had also refused to heed Gov. David Umahi’s threat in a recent state function that he will sack their members if they embarked on the strike.

But in a statement on Friday in Abakaliki, Dr Chamberlain Nwele, Ebonyi Head of Service, asked the JUSUN leadership to order their members to come back to work.

“JUSUN members in the state are therefore directed to return to work on Friday, Aug.14 or risk being dismissed from service.

“Attendance of judiciary staff will be taken by state government officials, to aid payment of August 2020 salary,” the statement read.

Nwele in the statement, noted that Gov. David Umahi considers the strike as an act of sabotage which the government will not tolerate.

“This is a period when other states of the federation are unable to pay workers’ salaries due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

“The Ebonyi Government has painstakingly ensured that salaries of workers are consistently paid.

“It therefore believes that agitation for salary increase at this time when the state‘s revenue is on steady decline is unpatriotic. (NAN)