India’s COVID-19 death toll now world’s 4th highest

India’s COVID-19 death toll now world’s 4th highest

Friday, August 14, 2020 10:58 am


Treatment of Coronavirus victims. Credit, The Straits Times

India on Friday overtook Britain as the country with the fourth-highest number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the world, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday a total of 1,007 deaths were reported, taking the countrywide death toll to 48,040.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the development in places it behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico.

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, also reported 64,553 new infections on Thursday.

This takes its total of people infected by the coronavirus to 2.46 million.

However, the Indian Government maintained that the situation was improving, with the current recovery rate at over 70 per cent and the death rate below two per cent, which was among the lowest globally.

The low testing rate in the country has reaped criticism from health experts.

On Thursday, India carried out 848,728 tests, which is below its target of one million tests per day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, around 28 million tests have been carried out since Jan. 26.(dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Military destroys ISWAP camp, kills several terrorists in Borno
    25 mins ago

    Vietnam registers to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
    38 mins ago

    Censors board seizes, destroys illicit films worth N3.5bn in 3 years – DG
    1 hour ago

    Ebonyi Govt threatens to sack striking judiciary workers
    1 hour ago

    U.S. agency warns against toxic hand sanitisers
    1 hour ago

    Customs officer, one other killed in clash with Saki indigenes in Oyo
    2 hours ago

    Shocking! Sharia Council calls for execution of Lekwot, others to stop S/Kaduna killings
    2 hours ago

    US 2020: Why Kamala Harris is a wrong choice for Biden – Fela’s ex-lover, Sandra Izsadore