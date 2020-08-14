Just in: Gunmen kill Bauchi lawmaker, kidnap wives

Honourable Musa Mante Baraza, a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass Constituency was shot dead by some yet to be identified gunmen on Thursday night, The Nation newspaper has reported.

According to the newspaper, the gunmen also abducted wives of the lawmaker who was killed in his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the State.

The Bauchi State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident. The Police spokesperson added that the gunmen also kidnapped two wives of the lawmaker and his one-year-old child.

Details later.