Just in: Gunmen kill Bauchi lawmaker, kidnap wives

Just in: Gunmen kill Bauchi lawmaker, kidnap wives

Friday, August 14, 2020 8:41 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Honourable Musa Mante Baraza, a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass Constituency was shot dead by some yet to be identified gunmen on Thursday night, The Nation newspaper has reported.
According to the newspaper, the gunmen also abducted wives of the lawmaker who was killed in his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the State.

The Bauchi State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident.

The Police spokesperson added that the gunmen also kidnapped two wives of the lawmaker and his one-year-old child.

Details later.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Ismaila Isa Funtua: We began as adversaries…
    9 hours ago

    Unilag VC position not vacant – Unions
    9 hours ago

    684 evacuees test positive for COVID-19 — PTF
    9 hours ago

    Ikwunado/Ikokwu 4: Dismissed police officers plead not guilty
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: PTF working with partners to implement comprehensive response to virus
    10 hours ago

    How I survived COVID-19 — Foreign Affairs Minister
    10 hours ago

    Why Nigeria is now recording low COVID-19 cases — NCDC
    10 hours ago

    Leipzig stun Atletico Madrid to reach Champions League last four