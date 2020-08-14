Military destroys ISWAP camp, kills several terrorists in Borno

Military destroys ISWAP camp, kills several terrorists in Borno

Friday, August 14, 2020 11:35 am


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has knocked out another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ camp at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno and eliminated scores of their fighters.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the air raid was in continuation of the air offensive against terrorist elements in the North East.

He noted that the airstrikes were conducted on Aug. 12, following credible intelligence reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

He said that the Air Task Force dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location after confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The mission showed the presence of a sizable number of the ISWAP elements at designated locations.

According to him, the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location, scoring devastating hits on the designated targets and leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism.

“He urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country,’’ he said.

