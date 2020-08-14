Shocking! Sharia Council calls for execution of Lekwot, others to stop S/Kaduna killings

Shocking! Sharia Council calls for execution of Lekwot, others to stop S/Kaduna killings

Friday, August 14, 2020 10:16 am


Lekwot

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, SCSN on Thursday argued that execution of the death sentence passed on  those found guilty for the instigation of the 1992 Zango-Kataf bloody crisis will curb the Southern Kaduna killings.

SCSN Secretary , AbdurRahman Hassan told journalists that that the pardon granted those indicted over the bloody uprising in Zangon Kataf by  the governments of Generals Ibrahim  Babangida  and  Sani Abacha  had encouraged further killings in the Southern Kaduna.

The group said: “We want those pardoned in 1992 during Zango-Kataf crises, after being condemned to death to be executed now because that is the only way peace will return to the area.

”After every crisis, a commission of enquiry will be formed, report will be submitted to the government of the day, yet to no avail. For instance, the late Justice Pius Okadigbo’s tribunal on the Zangon-Kataf crises found   Maj.-Gen.   Lekwot and others guilty of the massacre that took place there and were sentenced to death, but they were later pardoned by the Gen. Babangida administration. That was what opened the floodgate of violence, which is ravaging the area till now, because some people felt they are above the law.

“The council has been saying, time without number, that all those found guilty in these crimes against humanity must face the wrath of the law.”

