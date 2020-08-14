US 2020: Why Kamala Harris is a wrong choice for Biden – Fela’s ex-lover, Sandra Izsadore

By Nehru Odeh

Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s former lover and mentor, Sandra Izsadore, has said Joe Biden made a wrong choice picking Kamala Harris as his running mate as the race to the White house hots up.

Izsadore, author of Fela and Me, who is known for her radical views, made this assertion in a brief chat with TheNEWS. This was a follow up to an earlier post on her Facebook page, which says “Big Mistake Kamala Harris is his running mate.” The Facebook post generated a lot of reactions.

When TheNEWS asked her why she thinks Biden’s choice of Harris as his running mate in the US 2020 presidential election was wrong, she said: “As district attorney she (Harris) caused a lot of black men in the prison system to suffer unjustly. My opinion is (that) she is a self- serving black.”

Reacting to the comments on her Facebok page, Izsadore said Harris was a poor choice because there were “three other black women he (Biden) could have selected,” adding that “from her experience Kamara has been of no help. She is a black face and pays lip service.”

However, Izsadore reaffirmed her support for Biden, saying that there are two major issues in the race to the White House, differentiating between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: “One who wishes to sell America for their personal gain and another who wishes to undo all the bad deals that were done.”

“There are a lot of misinformed people that refuse to look at both sides of the story all they see is a black face running with someone who is two French fries short of a happy meal. You have two schools of thought here. One who wishes to sell America for their personal gain and another who wishes to undo all the bad deals that were done – deals that were taking away from the American people. At the end of the day, which do you choose, the rock or the hard place?” Izsadore maintained.

Born on 20 October 1964, in Oakland, Caliornia, Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer scientist who had emigrated from Tamil Nadu, India, in 1960 to pursue a doctorate in endocrinology at UC Berkeley, while her father, Donald J. Harris, is a Stanford University emeritus professor of economics, who emigrated from British Jamaica in 1961 for graduate study in economics at UC Berkeley, and is a descendant of Jamaican slave owner, Hamilton Brown.

A graduate of Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of the Law. Harris began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later the City Attorney of San Francisco’s office. In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She was then elected attorney general of California in 2010; she was re-elected in 2014.