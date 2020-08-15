Angry youths shut down Afam Power station, throw P/Harcourt into darkness

“PHED also informed them of the need for the company to apply systematic load shedding in order to accommodate all its customers.
“However, all our attempts have proved futile as the youths insisted on 24-hour supply, negating our efforts at ensuring equitable distribution of supply to customers.
“PHED condemns in its entirety the frequent shutdown of Afam power station, and hereby, draws the attention of law enforcement agencies and the Rivers government.
“We urge the authorities to come to our aid and put a final stop to this frequent disruption of power distribution to customers at the slightest power challenge in the state.
