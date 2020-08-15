Barca’s Pique calls for wholesale changes after “shameful” defeat

The loss meant they made their exit from the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League in one of the Catalan side’s darkest ever nights.

“We feel devastated, although ‘shame’ is the real word I’m looking for.

“We cannot afford to compete like this because it’s not the first, the second or the third time that something like this has happened,” a tearful Pique told reporters after the quarter-final drubbing, their worst-ever result in Europe.

“This is very painful but I hope it serves some purpose.”

Pique is one of the surviving members of the team who won the UEFA Champions League in 2009 under Pep Guardiola to begin a golden era for the Catalans.

But he said he was ready to leave the club in order to ensure they improve.

Pique also appeared to blame the Barca hierarchy, which includes president Josep Maria Bartomeu, for the team’s predicament as he called for changes at the very top.