Britain marks 75 years since Japan’s defeat in World War II

VJ Day marks 75 years since Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, ending hostilities.

A formal surrender ceremony was held on Sept. 2 on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Fighting in the Asia-Pacific had continued for several months after the defeat of Nazi Germany – Japan’s ally – in May 1945.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife, Camilla, are on Saturday to attend a VJ Day national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Some war veterans are also to be present at the televised event.

The couple are at 11.00 a.m. (1000 GMT) to lead a national two-minute silence and review a fly-past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father of Charles, is also expected to appear on screen.

Philip, 99, was present in Tokyo Bay in 1945.

Fighting in Europe ended in May 1945.

This is commemorated on May 8, Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Many VE Day events across Europe were cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The Imperial War Museums are also to release war-time testimonies under the headline “Voices of War” and have published historic photos and films. (dpa/NAN)