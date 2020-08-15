Corruption: Ganduje tasks anti-graft agency not to compromise

Corruption: Ganduje tasks anti-graft agency not to compromise

Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:44 pm


Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has charged the state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, not to compromise in the fight against corruption no matter who is involved.

Ganduje gave the charge while on a visit to the commission’s office in Kano on Saturday.

According to him, the Federal Government cannot alone fight corruption hence the replication of the anti-graft agency at the state and local government levels.

He said: “Whosoever falls into the commission’s trap should face the consequence. I will have nothing to do with it. I will not interfere with any case whosoever might be involved.

“With the way corruption is fighting back and the fight against corruption being an agenda of President Muhammad Buhari, the federal government cannot fight it alone.

“It needs domestication in the states and the local governments to succeed,” the governor said.

In his address of welcome, the Chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji, commended Ganduje’s determination to fight corruption in the state.

“It is your will and support that has made this anti-graft agency among the best in the country.

“We have set benchmarks in the country and are being emulated by other states,” he said.

The commission recently recovered N310,000 meant for Imams that participated in a special prayer against COVID-19 and insecurity, from an aide to the governor. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 seconds ago

    Police arrest human trafficking kingpin in Katsina
    10 mins ago

    Rivers: Again, accused serial killer causes stir in court, gets judgment date
    13 mins ago

    Covid-19: A Call For $50bn Reparation From China
    3 hours ago

    Sodomy: NAPTIP arrests labourer for luring 12 children in Sokoto
    3 hours ago

    Senegal’s COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000-mark with 160 new infections
    3 hours ago

    Tinubu urges immortalisation of former U.S. Ambassador, Walter Carrington
    6 hours ago

    Man arrested over Facebook post on fraud allegation against Kogi gov’s aide gets bail
    6 hours ago

    Angry youths shut down Afam Power station, throw P/Harcourt into darkness