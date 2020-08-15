Ex-Speaker Ghali Na’aba to honour DSS invitation on Monday

Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Ghali Umar Na’aba, will on Monday after honour invitation of Nigeria’s secret police, the the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly over a recent interview he granted Channels Television network on Monday.

Na’aba was invited by the secret police over his recent call on all Nigerians of conscience to join NCFront, a pressure group, in rescuing and saving Nigeria from anarchy and fear of an impending doom, Head of Public Affairs Bureau in NCFront, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and Former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the NCFront agenda to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.”

Dr. Yunusa, however explained that Na’aba has decided to honour the DSS invitation, and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12noon.

He said: “All NCFront Organs, Structures and Allies nationwide are, by this notice, put on the alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”.

Na’aba, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, further appealed to citizens to join forces in creating a new Nigeria that works for all.

Mr. Na’aba, who is the co-Chair of NCFront, spoke during his address at a global press conference, organized by conveners of NCFront in Nigeria, last Monday.

He said the way and manner governance is conducted suggests a high degree of irresponsibility at all levels. “For the avoidance of doubt, our only interest lies in creating an inclusive democratic governance which is a sin qua none towards the provision of a decent living condition for the people and also the facilitation of prosperity for every Nigerian citizen. It is our desire to rescue our fellow citizens from the viper-like grip of poverty, while creating jobs for our teeming youths and masses, majority of whom are roaming the streets of our country rudderless and hopeless as we speak,” the former Speaker of the House of Reps added.