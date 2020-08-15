Lagos APC chieftain, Lanre Rasak, dies at 74

Lagos APC chieftain, Lanre Rasak, dies at 74

Saturday, August 15, 2020 3:05 pm


Lanre Razaq

A prominent Lagos politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Rasak is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rasak, a member of Lagos APC Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the party in the state died on Saturday in Lagos at 74 .

The deceased, an Epe indigene, was a former Commissioner of Transportation in the state and a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP)

Confirming the death to NAN through telephone, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun said the party was devastated by Rasak’s demise.

He described the deceased as a very loyal influential party man, saying his death was a rude shock.

“We are sad to hear the news of the death of one of our very influential and loyal party men, chief Lanre Rasak today.

“We are pained by the exit of this great man who contributed immensely to the progress of our party.

“Chief Lanre Rasak was a great asset to the party and one of the elders .We are still in disbelief about his exit, we are pained,” he said .

According to him, Rasak will be sorely missed by members of the party and Lagosians in general, and prayed to God to grant his soul Aljanah Firdaus.

“We also pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Lagos-Ibadan rail: Crowd cheers as Amaechi, Mohammed ride on new train (+photos)
    26 mins ago

    UNILAG: Investigation Committee Report and Professor Ogundipe’s Submission to It
    58 mins ago

    Police nab pastor, 5 others, rescue stolen child after 2 years
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19 in Nigeria: Time to Adopt the Lagos Strategy Nationwide
    4 hours ago

    Flashback: The University of Lagos Crisis of 1965
    5 hours ago

    UN rejects U.S. bid to extend Iran arms embargo
    5 hours ago

    Kogi Poly expels 25 students for examination malpractice
    5 hours ago

    India set to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine – Modi