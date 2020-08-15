Lyon upset Manchester City to set up semi-final with Bayern Munich

The effort takes the French side to a date with Bayern Munich.

Lyon took the lead in the 24th minute with a fine finish from Maxwel Cornet, who spotted Ederson off his line and beat him with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Manchester City drew level through a Kevin De Bruyne side-foot finish in the 69th minute and pushed forward in search of a winner.

But they were caught out on the break, as Dembele broke free and Ederson’s outstretched leg could not keep his shot out of the net.