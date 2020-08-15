Marriage: Don’t shut the door on your daughter!

By Iyiola Modupeola Omolola

There was joy everywhere, cousins, aunts, uncles and family friends all chatting excitedly from different angles in our compound.

The young men were mounting the canopy and the young women were setting up their tripods and pots.

Whenever I walk by, they will call out to me, ‘Iyawo’, oku oriire o, (bride, congratulations).

Iyawo this, Iyawo that.

It was the Thursday that preceded my wedding weekend.

I became too shy to walk around the same compound I had lived for about thirty years.

‘Dupe, come o, mummy Ibadan is here, come and greet your big mummy’

Awww mummy, you are welcome ma, as I shyly go on my knees.

Meeting and greeting people is one of the things I don’t like to do at all.

‘How was your trip ma? ‘ I asked.

It was fine.

‘ Wow, you are so grown and beautiful.

Do you know me like this?’ She asked as she looked at me in admiration.

Nodding with a smile, I am not so sure ma.

‘She might not remember your face again, it’s been really long. I think you left when she was just two’ Daddy quickly cuts in.

‘She is my second aunt’s eldest daughter, she bathed you the morning you were born’ He added.

Oh, how sweet, I’m pleased to meet you ma and thank you for bathing me as a baby, I said with a grin and everyone burst into laughter.

‘Omo state wo loko e? ‘ (which state is your husband from) She queried curiously.

Ondo state ma.

‘ Ondo lo lo, otie da, tosi naa loshi wa.

Omo Benue ni Bolatito aburo e lo mu wale, o kami lara sugbon kini mofe se.’

(It’s good you didn’t go as far as Benue like your cousin Bolatito to bring your groom, I was pained about hers but there is nothing I could do).

‘ Children of nowadays, what can one do. I had thought she would marry from our state and even our local government myself’. My dad added.

It’s where I found true love, Osun men weren’t loving me enough, I said with a sheepish smile.

‘ Ab’eema gbo nkan (Can you hear her)’ Mummy Ibadan said amidst laughter.

I excused myself from the gathering and on my way to tell one of mummy’s friends something, a husky voice called out to me from the left side of the compound.

‘Iyawo, bia, so you no wan greet me abi, you never marry you don dey proud, na waa o, you don grow big o, no be you dey always come do holiday for your grandma side for Afikpo that year? I know say you no go remember me again’.

I was dumbfounded, they were about five seated at a table drinking and chatting alongside one of my uncles.

It was a mixed feeling of anger and shyness, I just wanted to disappear from the place but I gathered courage and replied him.

‘Bros I no proud o, I don greet everyone for this table before, I no know say you don come. Me sef no come recognise you again because your belle no big like this that time when you dey carry us go East in your bus, you no see your belle like 8 months pregnancy ni. I’m happy you came for my wedding o, how is your family.’ I replied rolling my eyes.

‘Nwanyị a enyerela tummy gị nkọwa zuru oke taa’ (This lady has given your tummy a perfect description today) ‘ Brother Chibuzor, one of my Uncle’s friend added mockingly.

Everyone at the table laughed and his protruding stomach became the new subject.

One of them faced me, ‘Ada nne, you suppose marry Igbo o, na Igbo man for take care of you well, this your beauty for come out more.’

Igbo man no toast me na, wetin I go do.

‘Come drink beer, your husband sabi drink beer? Where him dey sef, he dey owe us two crates of beer o, tell him make he come buy beer for us his in-laws o, else he no go carry wife commot here on Saturday’. Bro Sunday said as he raised a cup of beer towards me.

‘Dupe, you better leave this place, these ones are almost drunk, don’t let them weary you with their nonsense talks’ , my Uncle quickly cuts in.

He said something to them in Igbo and they all laughed.

I left them and the calling didn’t stop, from the young and the old my new name echoed in the air, ‘Iyawo’.

I couldn’t come to terms with the endless greeting so I had to go hide in one of the rooms and instructed my sister to tell them I’m at the saloon.

The night was long, it was going to be my last in my father’s house, I had joy, I had fears, I had pain, complete mixed feelings, all from the thought of what I am leaving behind and what lies ahead.

I kept on rolling from side to side on the bed, thinking about the new phase of life I am about to enter.

Tears rolled endlessly, I was going to miss my parents, my siblings, my childhood and all the memories in my father’s house.

I heard a soft knock on the door, it was 5:30am.

She woke me up with her endless prayers as usual and this time, it was more profound, typical of a bride’s mother’s. Mum doesn’t miss out on that every morning.

‘Come to the living room, your daddy and I want to have a word with you briefly’, she said as she left.

I hurried out of bed and made my way after her.

It was a brief meeting, dad congratulated me, told me how proud he is and grateful that I didn’t bring shame to the family at any point in time.

They admonished me all again.

‘Remember the daughter of whom you are, take care of your husband, honour him, love him, be patient in handling issues, don’t join bad friends who will instigate you against your husband, be careful where you seek counsel and take care of yourself as well, remember you are always our precious daughter, you are a Princess, never live less or allow yourself to be treated less.’

They placed their hands on my head, as I knelt between both of them and began to rain down prayers on me, it was one of the most emotional moment of my life, they prayed from their heart, mum held her breast at some point.

This wasn’t the ‘in Jesus name’ kind of prayers, you know how Yoruba parents bless. The words were coming out heavily and with much authority.

Suddenly, I held their legs and began to sob, mummy was already in tears at some point while she prayed, I was lost, all I could think of was that I am leaving them, leaving their custody, going to be answering to a new person, someone I only know for less than two years, someone we never grew together, I was leaving them for a totally new family.

I held their legs tighter and called out to them like a frightened child, Dadddyyyy, Mummyyyy.

I broke into uncontrollable tears, mummy joined, she held me to her bossom, Omo mi Ajoke, Oluwa a sin e lo, eru o ni ba e (Ajoke my daughter, the Lord will go with you, you will not be afraid).

Dad held me too, patting me on the back as he eulogised me, ‘Ajoke oso, omo deyo, Omo Ajibade olori ode, Omo apewaajoye,….. Ile oko o ni gbona mo o.

It was as if oceans of tears were opened on my eyes, I began to weep profusely, my voice waking other inhabitants of the house, a few people came out of their rooms, saw what was happening and couldn’t hold back either, they cried as they all came to pacify me.

I saw my dad trying to fight back his tears, but he indeed shed some.

It wasn’t an easy one on him in particular, if it were acceptable to marry one’s daughter, ours wouldn’t be an exception.

Mum wiped my tears with the edge of her wrapper and she assured me that I am still their daughter and they will always be there for me as nothing is really going to change.

After the atmosphere became calm and the cryings had stopped, dad cleared his throat and spoke :

“Dupeola, I want you to take what I am about to say seriously. It is our prayer that you have a successful home and that you overcome every challenge that will come your way in marriage. Your mother and I have raised you well, to be strong, to be resilient, never giving up, but my daughter, if the battles become too fierce and your life is at stake, we want to let you know that your room here is still intact and will always be opened to you anytime.

Come back home! “

I opened my mouth in disbelief, I wanted to speak but nothing came out, that wasn’t what I was expecting, we all know the popular custom, when a lady is leaving her father’s house, she is told never to look back for any reason as she no longer has a place in her father’s house and so whatever happens in her marriage, she must stay therein.

Thank you daddy, but God will not let me see what will make me come back and live here once I’m married.

Whatever happens there, I will face it.

‘You don’t have to face everything, sometimes you have to run, quitting could be the fighting you have to do.

It is better to run and be alive than stay and be dead.

You are not useful to us as a married dead daughter.

The world has changed, a lot is happening everyday so whenever forward seems too hot to go, remember where you are coming from and don’t hesitate to retreat.

‘Moja mosa laa m’akinkanju, akinkanju to moja tio mosa, iru won nii bogun bomii lo’.

Your room will not be locked.” Mummy emphatically told me.

Those words, above everything else were printed in my heart and as if they were prophets, the first year, the storm came, so intense that had it not been for those words, I would have been drowned, forgotten and won’t be sharing this story today.

And like they promised, my room wasn’t locked, I had somewhere to run to, somewhere to gather momentum, I had their shoulders to cry on and their attention while I needed to bare my mind, I had a place where my wounds were lovingly tended to, where I wasn’t judged or mocked, a place I could cry and let out the emotions freely and then, I was able to fight from a safer place with a saner mind and I gained my feet back. I won the battle.

I am alive today, thankful and forever indebted to my parents.

I do hope parents and parents to be can pick a lesson or two from this.

Give your daughters out in marriage but don’t throw them away completely, the world we live is filled with more wolves than before.

Don’t let tradition push your precious children in to untimely graves.

They are better in your house than in the grave.

Marriage has since stopped being a do or die affair.

Don’t ever shut the door against them.

#KingWoman