Police arrest human trafficking kingpin in Katsina

Saturday, August 15, 2020 9:27 pm


The Police Command in Katsina State, has arrested a human trafficking kingpin, Abubakar Habibu, in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

This command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement in Katsina on Saturday that the suspect was arrested at a police check point along Kongolom-Daura Road, Daura, on Aug. 11.

According to him, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the command in connection with a case of human trafficking under investigation.

Isah revealed that the syndicate specialised in conveying their victims on motorcycles across the Nigerian boarder with Niger Republic, for onward trafficking to Libya and Europe.

He noted that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.

The command’s spokesman added that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He further said the command also arrested two other suspects, Abubakar Saidu and Jafaru Aminu, residents of Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, who were in possession of 12 stolen cows.

Isah said that the dou were arrested based on credible information received by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

He revealed that in the course of investigation they also confessed to having received the cows from bandits along Faskari-Birnin-Gwari axis, with intent to sell them. (NAN)

