Police nab pastor, 5 others, rescue stolen child after 2 years

Saturday, August 15, 2020 2:11 pm


Police:

The  Police Command in Akwa Ibom,  says it has busted a child-kidnapping syndicate and rescue a child kidnapped in 2018.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick in a statement in Uyo on Saturday said the kingpin of the syndicate, Rose Ekpenyong, a female, allegedly conspired with other suspects, including a pastor, to steal the baby, a girl in 2018.
Fredrick who added that the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence in June
According to him, the pastor, Mrs Mmayen Odiuotip, 39 years old and a pastor of Land of Testimony Ministry  confessed to the offence, saying that the baby was bought for her sister Esin.
The church is located at Marina Road in Oron Local Government Area of the state.
“Consequently, the operatives swung into action and apprehended her while the baby was rescued,” he said.
He said other suspects in the alleged crime  were Esther Esin, female, 41 years of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government,  Mrs Rose Asuquo, female, 32 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A, and Ubong Akpan, male, 42 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A.
Others are Mr Samuel Idobo, male, 40 years, of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom L.G.A and Mrs Eno Peter, female, 40 years, of Ikot Andem Itam, Itu L.G.A.
“The unwavering efforts of the command toward decimation of child theft paid off as the command arrested notorious members in the state,” Fredrick said.
Fredrick called on members of the public to give useful information that would help the command to apprehend perpetrators of child theft.
