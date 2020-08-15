Police nab pastor, 5 others, rescue stolen child after 2 years

He said other suspects in the alleged crime were Esther Esin, female, 41 years of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government, Mrs Rose Asuquo, female, 32 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A, and Ubong Akpan, male, 42 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A. Others are Mr Samuel Idobo, male, 40 years, of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom L.G.A and Mrs Eno Peter, female, 40 years, of Ikot Andem Itam, Itu L.G.A.

“The unwavering efforts of the command toward decimation of child theft paid off as the command arrested notorious members in the state,” Fredrick said.

Fredrick called on members of the public to give useful information that would help the command to apprehend perpetrators of child theft.