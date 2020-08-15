Rivers: Again, accused serial killer causes stir in court, gets judgment date

*Knows fate October 9 on a 10-count charge of murdering scores of women after having sexual intercourse with them in hotels

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Again, accused Serial Killer, Gracious David West caused a mild drama outside the premises of Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday after the presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli fixed 9th of October 2020 for the delivery of judgment on the murder charges leveled against him.

Immediately he sighted a few Journalists as the officials of Port Harcourt Correctional Centre were leading him away after the end of court proceedings, David-West began shouting: “These Prison Warders are maltreating me, they beat me, blue and black,”, “Please help tell government”…

He shouted and pushed the correctional service official who attempted to restrain him as he was making his complaints. But with the warders eventually succeed in dragging him away with the help of their batons.

David West who was accused of stabbing and strangling 16 women to death in Port Harcourt Rivers State had made the same complaint against prison officials during his last appearance in court.

He is standing trial on a 10-count charge of murder and attempted murder of ladies in various hotels, while another suspect is facing one count charge of misconduct of corpse.

The Court, had in its previous sittings listen to arguments from the prosecution and defence counsels and testimony from the witnesses.

Counsel to David West in his written address prayed the court to discharged and acquit the 10 count charges against his client, arguing that the prosecuting counsel could not prove beyond reasonable doubt the case of murder against him.

While Lezina Amegwa, counsel to the 2nd defendant also urged the court to discharge and acquit charge against his client.

Reacting to the argument on written addresses, the prosecuting counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law and prayed that maximum sentence been given to the two defendants.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, fixed the date after the counsel argued on the adoption of written addresses.

Meanwhile, speaking with journalists outside the court, Chidi Ekeh, prosecuting counsel said he had proved elements of the offences as charged.

While Vincent Chukwu, Counsel to the 1st defendant, said the prosecution is trying to whip up of evidence in their final address.